India's forex reserves at 5-month low, drops for 5th straight week by $2.17 billion to $584.74 billion: RBI data
For the week ended October 6, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $707 million to $519.529 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves dropped for the fifth straight week by a further $2.166 billion to $584.742 billion for the week ended October 6 - the lowest in more than five months, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). India's forex kitty had gone down by $3.794 billion to $586.908 billion in the previous week.