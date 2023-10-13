India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves dropped for the fifth straight week by a further $2.166 billion to $584.742 billion for the week ended October 6 - the lowest in more than five months, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). India's forex kitty had gone down by $3.794 billion to $586.908 billion in the previous week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended October 6, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $707 million to $519.529 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by a sharp USD 1.425 billion to USD 42.306 billion, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 15 million to USD 17.923 billion, the apex bank added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 19 million to USD 4.983 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.

For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had fallen 0.1% against the dollar and traded in the 83.1650-83.2650 range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rupee ended at 83.2625 on Friday, down for a third consecutive week.

