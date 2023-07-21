India's forex reserves cross $600 billion, says RBI

India's forex reserves cross $600 billion, says RBI1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Earlier on 14 July, the RBI said that the India's forex jumped by $1.229 billion in the week that ended on July 7, totaling $596.280 billion.
India's forex exchange (forex) reserves swelled by $12.74 billion to $609.02 billion in the week ended 14 July, as per RBI's data released on 21 July.
Earlier on 14 July, the RBI said that the India's forex jumped by $1.229 billion in the week that ended on 7 July, totaling $596.280 billion.
The country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. Following this, the reserves have been declining with RBI deploying the forex kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.
According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI last Friday, for the week ended July 14, increased by $11.198 billion to $540.166 billion. In the week ended January 13 this year, the overall kitty had expanded by $ 10.417 billion.
