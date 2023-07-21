Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Economy / India's forex reserves cross $600 billion, says RBI

India's forex reserves cross $600 billion, says RBI

1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 05:50 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • Earlier on 14 July, the RBI said that the India's forex jumped by $1.229 billion in the week that ended on July 7, totaling $596.280 billion.

File: India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves.

India's forex exchange (forex) reserves swelled by $12.74 billion to $609.02 billion in the week ended 14 July, as per RBI's data released on 21 July.

India's forex exchange (forex) reserves swelled by $12.74 billion to $609.02 billion in the week ended 14 July, as per RBI's data released on 21 July.

Earlier on 14 July, the RBI said that the India's forex jumped by $1.229 billion in the week that ended on 7 July, totaling $596.280 billion.

Earlier on 14 July, the RBI said that the India's forex jumped by $1.229 billion in the week that ended on 7 July, totaling $596.280 billion.

The country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. Following this, the reserves have been declining with RBI deploying the forex kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

The country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. Following this, the reserves have been declining with RBI deploying the forex kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

ALSO READ: Forex reserves at near 2-month high, rises by $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion

ALSO READ: Forex reserves at near 2-month high, rises by $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion

According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI last Friday, for the week ended July 14, increased by $11.198 billion to $540.166 billion. In the week ended January 13 this year, the overall kitty had expanded by $ 10.417 billion.

According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI last Friday, for the week ended July 14, increased by $11.198 billion to $540.166 billion. In the week ended January 13 this year, the overall kitty had expanded by $ 10.417 billion.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 06:37 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.