India's forex reserves decline $2.36 billion to $583.5 billion: RBI Data
The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $2.36 billion to $583.53 billion during the week ended October 20, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $1.153 billion to $585.895 billion.