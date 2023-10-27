India's forex reserves decline $2.36 billion to $583.5 billion: RBI Data

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $2.36 billion to $583.53 billion during the week ended October 20, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $1.153 billion to $585.895 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended October 20, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.15 billion to $515.2 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $1.85 billion to $45.42 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $70 million to $17.93 billion, according to the RBI.

Forex reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the IMF. India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $6 million to $4.98 billion in the reporting week, as per the RBI data.

The RBI intervenes in both the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee. Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent weeks, down by $14.2 billion in five weeks to October 6, a five-month low. However, they rose by $1.16 billion in the week to October 13.

Meanwhile, the rupee paused its three-day downward move to settle flat at 83.25 against the US dollar on Friday as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by surging crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee consolidated in a narrow range as selling pressure from foreign equity investors continued to weigh on the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.24 and traded in a narrow range of 83.22 to 83.25 before settling flat at Thursday's closing level of 83.25 against the greenback.

