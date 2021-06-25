OPEN APP
Home >Economy >India's forex reserves decline $4 bn to $603.93 bn on slide in gold assets

Sliding from a lifetime high, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.148 billion to reach $603.933 billion for the week ended 18 June due to a fall in gold and currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday.

The forex kitty had surged by $3.074 billion to a record high of $608.081 billion in the previous reporting week.

According to the data by the RBI, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, declined by $1.918 billion to $561.540 billion for the reporting week.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

After a $490 million rise in the previous week, the gold reserves declined by $2.170 billion to $35.931 billion, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $14 million to $1.499 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $46 million to $4.965 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

