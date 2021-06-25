India's forex reserves decline $4 bn to $603.93 bn on slide in gold assets

India's forex reserves decline $4 bn to $603.93 bn on slide in gold assets1 min read . 06:26 PM IST
- The forex kitty had surged by $3.074 billion to a record high of $608.081 billion in the previous reporting week
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sliding from a lifetime high, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.148 billion to reach $603.933 billion for the week ended 18 June due to a fall in gold and currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday.
Sliding from a lifetime high, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.148 billion to reach $603.933 billion for the week ended 18 June due to a fall in gold and currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday.
The forex kitty had surged by $3.074 billion to a record high of $608.081 billion in the previous reporting week.
The forex kitty had surged by $3.074 billion to a record high of $608.081 billion in the previous reporting week.
According to the data by the RBI, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, declined by $1.918 billion to $561.540 billion for the reporting week.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
After a $490 million rise in the previous week, the gold reserves declined by $2.170 billion to $35.931 billion, the RBI data showed.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $14 million to $1.499 billion.
India's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $46 million to $4.965 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!