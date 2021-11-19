1 min read.Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 06:59 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Agencies )
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $763 million to $640.112 billion in the week ended 12 November, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released today showed.
In the previous week ended 5 November, the reserves had decreased by $1.145 billion to $640.874 billion. It had touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended 3 September this year, the RBI data showed.