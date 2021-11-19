India's forex reserves decline $763 mn to $640.11 bn

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.06:59 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Agencies )
In the previous week ended 5 November, the reserves had decreased by $1.145 billion to $640.874 billion. It had touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended 3 September this year
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $763 million to $640.112 billion in the week ended 12 November, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released today showed.
In the previous week ended 5 November, the reserves had decreased by $1.145 billion to $640.874 billion. It had touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended 3 September this year, the RBI data showed.
