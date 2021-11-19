Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / India's forex reserves decline $763 mn to $640.11 bn

India's forex reserves decline $763 mn to $640.11 bn

FCA dropped by $2.094 billion to $575.487 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.
1 min read . 06:59 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from Agencies )

  • In the previous week ended 5 November, the reserves had decreased by $1.145 billion to $640.874 billion. It had touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended 3 September this year

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $763 million to $640.112 billion in the week ended 12 November, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released today showed.

In the previous week ended 5 November, the reserves had decreased by $1.145 billion to $640.874 billion. It had touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended 3 September this year, the RBI data showed.

In the reporting week, the decline in the foreign exchange reserves was on account of a dip in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the central bank said.

FCA dropped by $2.094 billion to $575.487 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $1.461 billion to $40.239 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped $103 million to $19.184 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $27 million to $5.201 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

