India's forex reserves decline by $1.494 bn to reach $575.267 bn
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 1.494 billion to reach USD 575.267 billion as of February 3, snapping a three-week rising trend, RBI data showed on Friday
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on on Friday showed that India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.494 billion, reaching a total of USD 575.267 billion as of 3 February. This marks an end to the three-week upward trend, as the reserves had increased by USD 3.03 billion in the previous reporting period, totalling USD 576.76 billion.
