India's forex reserves decline by $1.494 bn to reach $575.267 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on on Friday showed that India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.494 billion, reaching a total of USD 575.267 billion as of 3 February. This marks an end to the three-week upward trend, as the reserves had increased by USD 3.03 billion in the previous reporting period, totalling USD 576.76 billion.

