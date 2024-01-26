India's forex reserves decline by $2.79 billion to $616.14 billion
As per the Weekly Statistical Supplement published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs) experienced a decline of $2.6 billion, settling at $545.8 billion.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, revealed that India's forex reserves has declined by $2.79 billion, settling at $616.14 billion for the week ending on January 19. In the preceding week, the reserves had experienced an increase of $1.6 billion, reaching $618.94 billion by the conclusion of the week ending on January 12, 2024.