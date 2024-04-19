India's forex reserves decline by $5.4 billion to hit $643 billion at end of 7-week gaining streak
As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's foreign exchange kitty declined by USD 5.401 billion to USD 643.162 billion in the April 12 week
India's foreign exchange reserves declined in the week that ended on April 12, after having risen for the seventh straight week to hit an all-time high of USD 648.562 billion.
