India's Forex reserves dip by $4.53 billion to $629.75 billion

India's Forex reserves dip by $4.53 billion to $629.75 billion1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
The forex reserves had declined by $678 million in the previous week.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $4.531 billion to $629.755 billion in the week ended January 28 due to a sharp drop in foreign currency assets and fall in the value of gold reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
The foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by $3.504 billion to $566.077 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.
The foreign currency assets had dipped by $1.115 billion in the week ended January 21.
Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The value of gold reserves declined by $844 million to $39.493 billion during the week under review.
The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $141 million to $19.011 billion, while India's reserve position in the IMF dropped by $42 million to $5.174 billion.
