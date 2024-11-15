India's foreign exchange reserves dropped for a sixth consecutive week to a near 3-month low of $675.65 billion as of Nov. 8, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reserves fell by $6.5 billion in the reporting week and are down $29.2 billion from the record-high of $704.89 billion hit in late September.

In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had dropped by USD 2.675 billion to USD 682.13 billion.

For the week ended November 8, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 4.467 billion to USD 585.383 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by USD 1.936 billion to USD 67.814 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 60 million to USD 18.159 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 14 million to USD 4.298 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank's intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

The RBI intervenes on both sides of the forex market to prevent undue volatility in the rupee.

In the period for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had weakened to its then-all-time low of 84.38, pressured by a surge in dollar strength and US bond yields following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections.

The central bank's strong interventions helped the local currency avert deeper losses, traders said.

The currency settled at 84.3950 on Thursday, after slipping to a record low earlier in the week.

The forex reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.