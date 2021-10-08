OPEN APP
Home >Economy >India's forex reserves down by $1.169 bn to $637.477 bn
Listen to this article

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.169 billion to stand at $637.477 billion in the week ended 1 October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on Friday showed.  

In the previous week ended 24 September this year, the reserves had dipped by $997 million to $638.646 billion. The reserves had surged by $8.895 billion to a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.  

During the reporting week ended 1 October, 2021, the dip in the forex kitty was on account of a fall in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs declined by $1.28 billion to $575.451 billion, according to the weekly data by the central bank.     

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.  

Meanwhile, gold reserves were up by $128 million to $37.558 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.      

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $138 million to $19.24 billion.   

India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $122 million to $5.228 billion.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout