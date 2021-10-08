India's forex reserves down by $1.169 bn to $637.477 bn

India's forex reserves down by $1.169 bn to $637.477 bn1 min read . 09:09 PM IST
- FCAs declined by $1.28 billion to $575.451 billion, according to the weekly data by the central bank
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.169 billion to stand at $637.477 billion in the week ended 1 October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on Friday showed.
In the previous week ended 24 September this year, the reserves had dipped by $997 million to $638.646 billion. The reserves had surged by $8.895 billion to a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.
During the reporting week ended 1 October, 2021, the dip in the forex kitty was on account of a fall in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.
FCAs declined by $1.28 billion to $575.451 billion, according to the weekly data by the central bank.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Meanwhile, gold reserves were up by $128 million to $37.558 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $138 million to $19.24 billion.
India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $122 million to $5.228 billion.
With agency inputs
