India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.47 billion to $639.642 billion in the week ended 17 September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended 10 September, 2021, the reserves had dipped by $1.34 billion to $641.113 billion. The reserves had surged by $8.895 billion to a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended 3 September, 2021.

During the reporting week ended 17 September, 2021, the drop in the forex kitty was mainly on account of a decline in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs slumped by $892 million to $577.986 billion, weekly data by the central bank showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $567 million to $37.103 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $4 million to $19.434 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $8 million to $5.119 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

