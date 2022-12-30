India's forex reserves at USD 562.81 bn marking 2nd consecutive week of fall

India's forex reserves at USD 562.81 bn marking 2nd consecutive week of fall2 min read . 07:03 PM IST
According to figures released by the RBI on Friday, India's forex reserves plummeted by USD 691 million to USD 562.808 billion as of December 23, marking a fall in a row for the second consecutive week. The worth of the gold reserves was $40.97 billion, while the worth of the foreign currency assets was $498.5 billion.
At $18.2 billion, the SDR is, whereas the reserve position at the IMF is at $5.2 billion. In the previous accounting week, the total reserves had plummeted by USD 571 million to USD 563.499 billion. The country's foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of USD 645 billion in October 2021, although ultimately, they are down from $632.7 billion at the beginning of 2022.
According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement published by the RBI, foreign currency assets (FCA) declined by USD 1.134 billion to USD 498.49 billion for the week ending December 23.
The dollar soared on the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy decision to curb inflation, making the Indian rupee the worst-performing Asian currency in 2022 with a drop of 11.3%, its poorest annual drop since 2013. In the last trading session of 2022, the rupee gained 14 paise to close at 82.73, to the U.S. currency, down from 74.33 at the end of 2021.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd said "The last trading day of the year has come to end, and we saw holiday driven volatility drain. The USDINR pair after multiple attempts failed to move above the 83.00 handle, and was broadly consolidating between 82.50 and 83.00. In the sessions to come the way the pair reacts around the 83.00 zone will be crucial to watch. As of now technically we can expect the 83.00 level act as a resistance and on the down side we might see 82.50 act as a support."
Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said said "2022 was a year of polarisation – be it geographically for India standing tall, or equities. 2023 would be a year to watch of for 4 Cs – CPI globally – are we seeing a trend reversal or just a lull before the storm, China - will the dominance return and how soon , and Currency - will USD continue its to display its indomitable spirit. An overlay of these factors, coupled with geopolitical events could well mean possibility of convergence (4th C) in returns in equities and fixed income as an asset class. Central banks’ actions to hike rates may see a plateau in 2023, but maybe too soon to pivot towards rate cuts."
