India's forex reserves at USD 562.81 bn marking 2nd consecutive week of fall

Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said said "2022 was a year of polarisation – be it geographically for India standing tall, or equities. 2023 would be a year to watch of for 4 Cs – CPI globally – are we seeing a trend reversal or just a lull before the storm, China - will the dominance return and how soon , and Currency - will USD continue its to display its indomitable spirit. An overlay of these factors, coupled with geopolitical events could well mean possibility of convergence (4th C) in returns in equities and fixed income as an asset class. Central banks’ actions to hike rates may see a plateau in 2023, but maybe too soon to pivot towards rate cuts."

