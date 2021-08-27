The foreign exchange reserves of India declined by $2.47 billion to end at $616.895 billion in the week ended August 20, 2021, showed data with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The previous week ended August 13, 2021, saw the forex reserves fall by $2.099 billion to $619.365 billion, as per RBI data. The reserves had touched a lifetime high of $621.464 billion in the week ended August 6, 2021.

During the reporting week, the drop in forex reserves was on account of a decline in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, weekly data by the central bank revealed. FCAs declined by $3.365 billion to $573.009 billion in the week under review.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $913 million to $37.249 billion in the reporting week, RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $3 million to $1.541 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF slipped by $15 million to $5.096 billion.

