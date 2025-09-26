India's forex reserves drop by $396 million to $702.57 billion as of September 19 — Here's how much gold RBI holds

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published26 Sep 2025, 06:09 PM IST
RBI data released on Friday, 26 September 2025, showed that India's forex reserves dropped to $702.57 billion as of 19 September 2025.
India's banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), data shows that the nation's foreign exchange (forex) reserves dropped by $396 million to $702.57 billion as of 19 September 2025, according to an official bulletin released on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Marking the fall within the RBI's forex kitty, the total foreign exchange reserve witnessed a $396 million drop to $702.57 billion on 19 September, compared to $702.966 billion as per the previous data release.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Forex ReservesRBIForeign Exchange Reserves
