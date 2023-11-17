India's forex reserves drop by $462 million to $590.3 billion: RBI Data
For the week ended November 10, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $108 million to $522.004 billion
India's foreign exchange (forex) kitty decreased by $462 million to $590.321 billion for the week ended November 10, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday, November 17. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $4.672 billion to $590.783 billion.