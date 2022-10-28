India's forex reserves fall by $3.85 billion, lowest since July 2020

As the world is reeling from the economic crisis with almost every central bank raising interest rates to curb soaring inflation, foreign exchange reserves are falling globally. China has seen the highest decline in foreign currency as it lost $159 billion in its reserves between 1 April and 30 September. Second comes India with almost $85 billion and Russia, whose war on Ukraine is one of the triggering points of this global economic crisis, has also lost $64 billion of forex reserves.