India's forex reserves fall $2.69 billion to $717 billion: Why RBI is selling dollars and what it means for the rupee

India's foreign exchange reserves have declined for the second consecutive week, falling by $2.69 billion to $717.06 billion in the week ended 30 October 2026. The decline comes after reserves touched a record high of $785.71 billion in the week ended 4 September, raising questions about the factors driving the drawdown and its implications for the rupee and India's external financial position.

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However, the latest decline does not necessarily indicate a deterioration in India's external finances. The movement reflects a combination of foreign exchange market intervention, the deployment of funds raised through FCNR(B) deposits and changes in the dollar value of reserve assets.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on 6 November, reserves have fallen by $68.65 billion from their September peak. Despite this decline, they remain $25.95 billion higher than their end-March 2026 level.

Why are India's forex reserves falling? The decline is significant because it follows a period of substantial foreign currency inflows through the RBI's special dollar-rupee swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits.

The central bank introduced the facility on 8 June 2026 to attract foreign currency deposits from non-resident Indians (NRIs). Under the arrangement, banks could mobilise fresh FCNR(B) deposits with tenures of three to five years and exchange the dollars with the RBI through a swap arrangement.

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The scheme attracted substantial inflows. According to the Finance Ministry, the facility had mobilised $73 billion in foreign exchange inflows by 21 August, of which FCNR(B) deposits accounted for $65.40 billion. Subsequent RBI disclosures put total inflows under the broader facility at more than $136 billion by 31 August.

These inflows helped strengthen India's foreign exchange reserves, which reached a record $785.71 billion in September.

However, the money raised through these arrangements is not equivalent to a permanent addition to India's foreign exchange wealth. The swaps have corresponding future obligations, as banks must buy back the dollars at the end of the agreed tenure.

The deployment of FCNR(B) resources and associated foreign exchange operations have contributed to the subsequent movement in reserves.

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Another factor is the RBI's intervention in the currency market.

When the rupee faces depreciation pressure, the central bank can sell dollars from its reserves and buy rupees to curb excessive volatility. Such intervention reduces the stock of foreign currency reserves.

The latest decline has been attributed partly to the RBI's dollar sales to support the rupee, alongside the deployment of FCNR(B) resources.

What do the latest RBI numbers show? The RBI's latest data show that the fall was spread across most components of India's foreign exchange reserves.

Reserve component As of 23 October As of 30 October Weekly change Total reserves $719.75 bn $717.06 bn -$2.69 bn Foreign currency assets $593.21 bn $591.12 bn -$2.09 bn Gold reserves $103.15 bn $102.59 bn -$559 mn SDRs $18.61 bn $18.56 bn -$47 mn IMF reserve position $4.79 bn $4.79 bn +$3 mn Source: RBI Weekly Statistical Supplement, 6 November 2026. Figures rounded.

Foreign currency assets account for the largest share of India's forex reserves. These declined by $2.09 billion during the week to $591.12 billion.

Importantly, foreign currency assets are not just affected by actual dollar purchases and sales. Their dollar value also changes with movements in other currencies, including the euro, pound and yen, held by the RBI.

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This means a decline in the reported value of foreign currency assets does not necessarily represent an equivalent amount of dollar sales.

Gold reserves also declined by $559 million to $102.59 billion. The SDR component fell by $47 million to $18.56 billion, while India's reserve position with the IMF increased marginally by $3 million to $4.79 billion.

Does the decline pose a concern for the rupee? Forex reserves are an important buffer against external shocks. They allow the RBI to intervene in the currency market, meet foreign currency payment requirements and maintain confidence in India's ability to meet its external obligations.

A sustained decline can reduce the central bank's room to intervene if pressure on the rupee intensifies. However, a fall in reserves over one or two weeks should not, by itself, be interpreted as a sign of an external payments crisis.

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For consumers, the more immediate concern is the rupee's movement against the US dollar.

A weaker rupee can make imported goods and services more expensive. This is particularly relevant for crude oil, electronics and other imported commodities. It can also increase the rupee cost of overseas education, international travel and foreign currency-denominated expenses.

Higher import costs can eventually feed into domestic inflation, depending on how much of the currency depreciation businesses pass on to consumers.

Should investors and consumers be worried? Despite the recent decline, India's foreign exchange reserves remain considerably higher than their levels at the end of March 2026.

The RBI data show that reserves have increased by $25.95 billion since March-end and are up $27.32 billion compared with the corresponding period last year.

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This suggests that the recent drawdown needs to be viewed in the context of the substantial inflows received earlier in the year and the central bank's foreign exchange operations.

The key indicators to watch in the coming weeks will be the pace of reserve depletion, the rupee's movement against the dollar, foreign portfolio investment flows and the RBI's intervention in the currency market.

For consumers, the weekly reserve numbers do not warrant immediate changes to financial plans. However, those planning overseas education, international travel or other dollar-denominated expenses should keep an eye on exchange rates because sustained rupee weakness could increase their costs.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.