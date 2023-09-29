India's forex reserves fall for third straight week, at 4-month low of $590.70 billion
The decrease was of $2.3 billion as against the previous week, whereas, the combined quantum of fall was of $5.9 billion in prior two weeks.
India's foreign exchange reserves declined to $590.70 billion as of September 22, marking a four-month low, as per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 29. The fresh decrease also marked the third straight week of the fall in the country's forex reserves.