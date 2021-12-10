OPEN APP
India's forex reserves fall to $635.91 bn as of 3 Dec: RBI
India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $635.91 billion as of Dec. 3, compared with $637.69 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. 

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves. 

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

