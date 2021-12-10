India's forex reserves fall to $635.91 bn as of 3 Dec: RBI

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $635.91 billion as of Dec. 3, compared with $637.69 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $635.91 billion as of Dec. 3, compared with $637.69 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.