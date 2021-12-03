India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $637.69 billion as of Nov. 26, compared with $640.40 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

