Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / India's forex reserves fall to $637.69 bn as of 26 Nov: RBI

India's forex reserves fall to $637.69 bn as of 26 Nov: RBI

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
1 min read . 05:32 PM IST Reuters

  • Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $637.69 billion as of Nov. 26, compared with $640.40 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $637.69 billion as of Nov. 26, compared with $640.40 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI's reserves.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!