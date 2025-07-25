India's forex reserves dropped to $695 billion from $1.18 billion, says RBI

India's forex reserves dropped from $1.183 billion to $695.489 billion during the week ended July 18, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Friday, July 25.

During the last reporting week, the total reserves decreased by $3.06 billion to $696.67 billion. By the end of September 2024, the reserves reached an all-time high of $704.885 billion.



For the week ended July 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, fell by $1.201 billion to $587.609 billion, the data released on Friday showed.