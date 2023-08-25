India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $7.273 billion to $594.888 billion for the week ended August 18, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) data showed on Friday, August 25. Forex reserves posted their steepest weekly fall in more than six months, according to the data.

They fell by $7.27 billion from the prior week, the sharpest decline since the week ended February 10. The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI reserves.

MORE TO COME