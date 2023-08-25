India's forex reserves falls $7.27 billion to $594.88 billion; steepest weekly decline in over 6 months: RBI Data1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Forex reserves posted their steepest weekly fall in more than six months, according to the data. They fell by $7.27 billion from the prior week, the sharpest decline since the week ended February 10.
