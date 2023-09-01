India's forex reserves fell marginally by $30 million, remains largely flat at $594.88 billion: RBI Data1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:39 PM IST
Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended August 18, according to the central bank's data.
India's foreign exchange reserves remained largely unchanged at $594.86 billion as of August 25, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday, September 1.
