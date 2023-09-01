comScore
Business News/ Economy / India's forex reserves fell marginally by $30 million, remains largely flat at $594.88 billion: RBI Data
India's forex reserves fell marginally by $30 million, remains largely flat at $594.88 billion: RBI Data

 1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:39 PM IST Livemint

Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended August 18, according to the central bank's data.

Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended August 18. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

India's foreign exchange reserves remained largely unchanged at $594.86 billion as of August 25, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday, September 1. 

Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended August 18, according to the central bank's data. The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI reserves.

 

 

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:39 PM IST
