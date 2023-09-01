Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's forex reserves fell marginally by $30 million, remains largely flat at $594.88 billion: RBI Data

India's forex reserves fell marginally by $30 million, remains largely flat at $594.88 billion: RBI Data

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:39 PM IST Livemint

  • Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended August 18, according to the central bank's data.

Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended August 18. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

India's foreign exchange reserves remained largely unchanged at $594.86 billion as of August 25, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday, September 1.

Forex reserves fell by a marginal $30 million for the week, compared to a $7.27 billion drop in the week ended August 18, according to the central bank's data. The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in RBI reserves.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.