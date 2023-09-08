India's forex reserves halts 2-week losing streak, jumps by $4 billion to $598 billion2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:41 PM IST
With this, forex reserves halted a two-week losing streak and an increase of $4.04 billion from the previous week, recorded the biggest gain in nearly two months.
India's foreign exchange or forex reserves jumped by $4.039 billion to $598.897 billion for the week ended September 1, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday, September 8. With this, forex reserves halted a two-week losing streak and an increase of $4.04 billion from the previous week, recorded the biggest gain in nearly two months.