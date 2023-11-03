India's forex reserves hit 1-month high, rise $2.58 billion to $586.11 billion: RBI Data
The foreign currency assists, which form the major component of India's forex reserves jumped $2.303 billion to $514.504 billion during the period
India's forex reserves jumped by $2.579 billion to settle at $586.111 billion during the week ending 27 October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data said on Friday. The foreign currency assets, which form the major component of India's forex reserves jumped $2.303 billion to $514.504 billion during the period, the RBI data added. The foreign currency assets include the impact of the rise or fall in the value of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound, and yen, which are held within the foreign exchange reserves.