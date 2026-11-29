India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.44 billion to $700.90 billion in the week ended November 20, 2026, reaching their lowest level in 16 weeks. The decline was largely attributable to a steep drop in the value of gold reserves that India holds, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
All four components of the country's forex reserves recorded a decline during the week, but gold accounted for nearly 92% of the overall reduction.
The RBI's Weekly Statistical Supplement showed that the value of gold reserves fell by $4.095 billion to $94.519 billion during the reporting period. This is due to the crash in gold prices in the last few weeks.
Foreign currency assets (FCAs), which make up the largest share of India's foreign exchange reserves, declined by $266 million to $583.186 billion.
The dollar-denominated value of foreign currency assets also reflects movements in the exchange rates of non-US currencies held in the reserves, including the euro, pound and yen. Their appreciation or depreciation against the dollar affects the reported value of these assets.
India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund declined by $67 million to $18.451 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $15 million to $4.743 billion over the week.
Even after the latest weekly decline, India's foreign exchange reserves remained $12.794 billion above their level during the corresponding period last year. They were also $9.791 billion higher than the amount recorded at the end of March 2026.
While last week’s gold price crash led to the value of gold reserves falling, the yellow metal prices recovered this week. Gold gained ₹3,100 to reach ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday. Silver saw a sharper recovery, jumping 9% to ₹1.63 lakh per kg, as both precious metals rose in line with a strong rebound in international markets.
"Gold and silver prices followed the same direction as international rates. Over the past month, however, a stronger rupee has reduced the local cost of imported bullion and added to domestic price declines," Ranim Turfa, Head of Research & Market Analysis - MENA at Tickmill, a Dubai-based online multi-asset broker was quoted as saying by PTI.
Turfa said a rise in crude oil prices, coupled with the proposed US tariffs on Indian goods, could put renewed pressure on the rupee. A weaker domestic currency would help cushion Indian bullion prices against declines in international markets, even if global gold and silver rates remained subdued.
Over the longer term, gold continues to draw support from sustained central bank purchases, high levels of government debt and geopolitical uncertainty. Silver, by contrast, is expected to experience greater price fluctuations, she said.