India's forex reserves hit over 21-month high; jump $4.47 billion to $620.4 billion: RBI
For the week ended December 22, the foreign currency assets, which are the single largest component of the reserves, increased by $4.898 billion to $549.747 billion, according to RBI.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves continued to rise for the third consecutive week, adding $4.471 billion more in the week ending December 22, to hit an over 21-month high of $620.441 billion, according to the weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, December 29.