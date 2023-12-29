comScore
India's forex reserves hit over 21-month high; jump $4.47 billion to $620.4 billion: RBI

 Livemint

For the week ended December 22, the foreign currency assets, which are the single largest component of the reserves, increased by $4.898 billion to $549.747 billion, according to RBI.

A customer counts 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank. AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEEPremium
A customer counts 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank. AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves continued to rise for the third consecutive week, adding $4.471 billion more in the week ending December 22, to hit an over 21-month high of $620.441 billion, according to the weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, December 29.

In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had swollen by $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion, making the quantum of increase one of the highest in a week. In the week before, the overall reserves had risen by $2.816 billion to $606.859 billion.

Also Read: India's April-November fiscal deficit at 9.06 lakh crore, exceeds 50% of full year budget estimates

In October 2021, the forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. At over $620 billion, the reserves are just $25 billion off the peak. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year. This takes the year-to-date addition of forex reserves to $57.634 billion, according to central bank data.

For the week ended December 22, the foreign currency assets, which are the single largest component of the reserves, increased by $4.898 billion to $549.747 billion, according to RBI.

In the year so far, the monetary authority has added %51.257 billion to the foreign currency assets. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

However, gold reserves declined by $107 million to $47.474 billion during the reporting week while the special drawing rights (SDRs) were almost flat, adding just $4 million to $18.327 billion, said the central bank. The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also declined by $129 million to $4.894 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Separate government data on Friday showed that the government's fiscal deficit at the end of November stood at 9.06 lakh crore or 50.7 per cent of the full-year budget estimate. According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was at 9,06,584 crore during the April-October period of 2023-24. 

Published: 29 Dec 2023, 07:33 PM IST
