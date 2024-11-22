India’s forex reserves hit steepest weekly drop on record at over four month low to $657.8 billion; Here’s why

  • India's forex reserves hit steepest weekly drop on record at over four month low to $657.8 billion

Nikita Prasad
Published22 Nov 2024, 06:53 PM IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $ 17.761 billion to $657.892 billion. In Picture: A customer counts Indian 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
India’s forex reserves dropped by $ 17.761 billion to $657.892 billion. In Picture: A customer counts Indian 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves logged their sharpest weekly fall on record to a more-than-four-month low last week, as the dollar strengthened following the U.S. election verdict, and the central bank sold from its reserves to limit the rupee's decline.

The reserves fell by $17.8 billion in the week of Nov. 15 - the most since available data starting 1998 - to $657.89 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

Forex reserves have fallen by a total of nearly $30 billion in the last six weeks and are down by $47 billion from the record high of $704.89 billion hit in late September.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank's intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

In the previous reporting week ended November 8, the overall reserves dropped by USD 6.477 billion to USD 675.653 billion.

The kitty, which had hit an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September, has been declining for multiple weeks now, at a time when the rupee has also been under pressure.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by USD 2.068 billion to USD 65.746 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 94 million to USD 18.064 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 51 million to USD 4.247 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

The outcome of the U.S. elections boosted the dollar and U.S. bond yields, leading to revaluation losses.

Revaluation loss for the reporting week is estimated at $10.4 billion, while the RBI may have net sold dollars worth $7.2 billion in the week of Nov. 15, Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC FIRST Bank told news agency Reuters.

The rupee fell to its then-record low of 84.4125 last week against the dollar. The currency settled at 84.4450 on Friday, after hitting an all-time low of 84.5075 earlier in the session.

Persistent outflows from Indian equities have also kept the rupee under pressure. Foreign investors have net sold local stocks and bonds worth more than $4 billion in November so far, after withdrawing $11.7 billion in October.

The central bank's repeated intervention in the forex market limited a knee-jerk reaction in the local currency market, traders said.

"Despite the recent decline, we believe that India's forex reserves remain robust in terms of all external adequacy requirements with the import cover comfortably placed at over 11-months," said Aditi Gupta, economist at Bank of Baroda.

Gupta expects forex reserves to rise to about $675-685 billion by March amid a revival in foreign inflows and a manageable current account deficit.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyIndia’s forex reserves hit steepest weekly drop on record at over four month low to $657.8 billion; Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.