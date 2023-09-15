India's forex reserves hits 11-week low; declines $4.9 billion to $593.90 billion: RBI Data2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:23 PM IST
The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell to an 11-week low of $593.90 billion as of September 8 - a decrease of $5 billion from the previous week, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data showed on Friday, September 15. Forex reserves had risen by $4 billion in the week to September 1. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped $4.039 billion to $598.897 billion.