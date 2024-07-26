Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's forex reserves jump by $4 billion to hit fresh record high of $670.857 billion: RBI

India's forex reserves jump by $4 billion to hit fresh record high of $670.857 billion: RBI

PTI

  • For the week ended July 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.578 billion to $588.048 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

India's forex reserves hit new high; In Picture: A customer counts Indian 100 rupee currency notes after withdrawing money at a bank/ AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Surpassing the all-time high level achieved the previous week, India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves jumped by another $4 billion to $670.857 billion for the seven days ended July 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The overall reserves had jumped by $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion in the week ended July 12. For the week ended July 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.578 billion to $588.048 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Also Read: Stock market today: Sensex rebounds over 1,200 points, Nifty 50 hits record-high snapping 5-day losing streak

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.329 billion to $59.992 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $95 million to $18.207 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF were unchanged at $4.610 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

‘’India’s strong stance despite geopolitical uncertainties, prudent policy measures and vigilant monetary policy stance, have led the forex to reach the new all-time high at the level of $670 billion (as on July 19, 2024)'', said Sanjeev Agrawal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

‘’This will propel India's economic growth on a higher trajectory, enhancing its standing internationally, making the country attractive to foreign investors, and fostering domestic trade and industry. Given, the global macroeconomic challenges, the Reserve Bank of India would have more flexibility in handling the currency and monetary policy due to the country's significantly high foreign exchange reserves'', said Sanjeev Agrawal.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Economy news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.