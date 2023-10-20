India's forex reserves jump by $1.15 billion to $585.89 billion: RBI data

India's forex reserves increased by $1.15 billion to $585.89 billion for the week ended October 13, said RBI on Friday. The jump in forex reserves came after multiple weeks of decline in India's forex reserve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous week, the overall reserves had declined by $ 2.17 billion to $584.7 billion. Country's forex reserve reached an all-time high of $ 645 billion in October 2021. Afterwards, reserve bore the brunt of central bank;s strategy to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended October 13, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 178 million to USD 519.351 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The foreign currency assets are expressed in dollar terms, and include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, including the euro, pound and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

During the week, country's gold reserves increased by $1.268 billion to $43.575 billion, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $72 million to $17.995 billion, the apex bank said.

