India's forex reserves jump by $1.634 billion: RBI

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped $1.634 billion to $618.937 billion for the week ended January 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined sharply by $5.89 billion to $617.3 billion.

The country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the week ended January 12, the foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- increased $1.859 billion to $548.508 billion, the data said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down $242 million to $47.247 billion during the week, the RBI said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $12 million to $18.31 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF increased $6 million to $4.872 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data added.

