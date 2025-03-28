India’s forex reserves jump for third straight week to hit over four-month high of $658.8 billion

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose for a third consecutive week by $4.529 billion to hit a more-than-four-month high of $658.80 billion in the week ended March 21. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday, March 28, the country's forex reserves rose by a total of $15.6 billion in the prior two weeks.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $305 million to $654.271 billion. This is the third straight week of rise in the kitty, which has been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024.

India's forex reserves: Key metrics For the week ended March 21, foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.669 billion to $558.856 billion. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the forex reserves and the RBI's intervention in the forex market

Gold reserves increased by $2.883 billion to $77.275 billion during the week, said the RBI. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $22 million to $18.24 billion. Forex reserves include India's reserve tranche position at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $2 million at $4.429 billion in the reporting week.