India's forex reserves records 4th straight week of decline, drops by $3.7 billion to $586.9 billion: RBI Data
The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves dropped further by $3.794 billion to $586.908 billion for the week ended September 29, showed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on Friday, October 6. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined by$2.335 billion to $590.702 billion as of September 22.