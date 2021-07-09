Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >India's forex reserves rise by $1.013 bn to record high of $610.012 bn

India's forex reserves rise by $1.013 bn to record high of $610.012 bn

Premium
The rise in the forex kitty was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA).
1 min read . 06:12 PM IST Livemint

  • In the previous week ended 25 June, the reserves had jumped by $5.066 billion to reach $608.999 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose to a lifetime high of $610.01 billion as of 2 July, compared with $609 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose to a lifetime high of $610.01 billion as of 2 July, compared with $609 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous week ended 25 June, 2021, the reserves had jumped by $5.066 billion to reach $608.999 billion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In the previous week ended 25 June, 2021, the reserves had jumped by $5.066 billion to reach $608.999 billion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

During the reporting week, the rise in the forex kitty was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA surged by $748 million to $566.988 billion, according to the weekly data by the central bank.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves climbed $76 million to $36.372 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $49 million to $1.548 billion.    

India's reserve position with the IMF too increased by $139 million to $5.105 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

`

With agency inputs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!