India's forex reserves jumped by USD 2.299 billion to a new high of USD 683.987 billion for the week ended on August 30, according to the RBI data release on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had jumped by USD 7.023 billion to a high of USD 681.688 billion.

For the week ended August 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 1.485 billion to USD 599.037 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 862 million to USD 61.859 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 9 million to USD 18.468 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 58 million to USD 4.622 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

The previous record high was USD 681.688 billion.

The reserves have been on an upward trend for some time. In 2024 alone, they have risen by over USD 60 billion cumulatively. This buffer of foreign exchange reserves helps insulate domestic economic activity from global shocks.

According to the latest data from the RBI, India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of forex reserves, rose by USD 1.485 billion to USD 599.037 billion.

Gold reserves during the week increased by USD 862 million, bringing the total to USD 61.859 billion. As per estimates, India's foreign exchange reserves are now sufficient to cover about a year of projected imports.

In the calendar year 2023, India added about USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves.

In contrast, India's forex reserves saw a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022. Forex reserves, or foreign exchange reserves (FX reserves), are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority.

These are generally held in reserve currencies, typically the US Dollar and, to a lesser extent, the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The RBI closely monitors the foreign exchange markets and intervenes only to maintain orderly market conditions, aiming to contain excessive volatility in the exchange rate without reference to any pre-determined target level or band.