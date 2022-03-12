India's forex reserves rise by $394 million to $631.92 billion

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's forex reserves rose by $394 million to $631.92 billion in the week ended March 4, according to the data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The jump in reserves is led by an increase in foreign currency assets. In the previous week, the forex reserved had declined by $1.425 billion.

The foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, jumped by $634 million to $565.466 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.

The foreign currency assets had dropped by $2.228 billion in the week ended on February 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling, and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Further, the RBI data showed that the value of gold reserves dropped by $147 million to $42.32 billion.

The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $59 million to $18.981 billion. India's reserve position in the IMF dropped by $34 million to $5.153 billion.