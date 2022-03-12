India's forex reserves rise by $394 million to $631.92 billion

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The foreign currency assets had dropped by $2.228 billion in the week ended on February 25
Further, the RBI data showed that the value gold reserves dropped by $147 million to $42.32 billion
India's forex reserves rose by $394 million to $631.92 billion in the week ended March 4, according to the data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The jump in reserves is led by an increase in foreign currency assets. In the previous week, the forex reserved had declined by $1.425 billion.
The foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component of the forex reserves, jumped by $634 million to $565.466 billion during the week under review, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.
The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $59 million to $18.981 billion. India's reserve position in the IMF dropped by $34 million to $5.153 billion.
