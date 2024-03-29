India's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to hit fresh record high of $642.63 billion: RBI Data
India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, though, declined by $123 million to $568.264 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed
India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fifth straight week to hit a fresh all-time high of $642.631 billion in the week ending on March 22, as per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The reserves jumped by $139 million in the reporting week. Gold reserves during the week rose from $347 million to $51.487 billion.