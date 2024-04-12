India's forex reserves rise for seventh straight week, jump $2.9 billion to hit all-time high of $648 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves (forex) increased $2.98 billion to $648.562 billion for the week ended April 5, data released by the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday, April 12. This is the seventh consecutive week of a jump in overall reserves. In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had increased by $2.951 billion to $645.583 billion, which was an all-time high.