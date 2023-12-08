Breaking News
India's forex reserves rise to four-month high to $604 billion: RBI
The reserves experienced a notable increase of $6.1 billion, marking the most substantial gain since the week concluding on July 14. In the two preceding weeks
India's forex exchange reserves continued to remain high for straight third week and rose to more than four-month high of $604.04 billion as of Dec. 1, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.
