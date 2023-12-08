comScore
India's forex reserves rise to four-month high to $604 billion: RBI

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The reserves experienced a notable increase of $6.1 billion, marking the most substantial gain since the week concluding on July 14. In the two preceding weeks

India's forex exchange reserves continued to remain high for straight third week and rose to more than four-month high of $604.04 billion as of Dec. 1, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

During the reported week, the reserves experienced a notable increase of $6.1 billion, marking the most substantial gain since the week concluding on July 14. In the two preceding weeks, the reserves had collectively risen by $7.6 billion.

(More to come)

 

Published: 08 Dec 2023, 05:43 PM IST
